Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC) Short Interest Update

Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ NCAC remained flat at $$10.03 on Monday. 291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,558. Newcourt Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $749,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

