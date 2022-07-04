Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NEXXY. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Nexi in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nexi from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nexi from €10.80 ($11.49) to €10.00 ($10.64) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nexi presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEXXY opened at $8.19 on Thursday. Nexi has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

