NextDAO (NAX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $330,996.00

NextDAO (NAX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. NextDAO has a market cap of $710,244.44 and approximately $330,996.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NextDAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00147989 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.68 or 0.00852788 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00085758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,894.37 or 0.99983498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001631 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,379,970,420 coins and its circulating supply is 2,339,738,311 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.