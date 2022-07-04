NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut NextEra Energy Partners from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised NextEra Energy Partners from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.86.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $76.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 87.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $88.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.13.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.7325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 336.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,140,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $95,032,000 after buying an additional 195,940 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,074 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Castellan Group now owns 31,080 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,463 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.