NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the May 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 20,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,239. NextPlay Technologies has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52.

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). NextPlay Technologies had a negative net margin of 548.39% and a negative return on equity of 67.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextPlay Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NextPlay Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 81,227 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in NextPlay Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in NextPlay Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 418,384 shares during the last quarter. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextPlay Technologies, Inc, a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations. The company is based in Sunrise, Florida.

