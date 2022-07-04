NFTX (NFTX) Hits Market Cap of $11.71 Million

NFTX (NFTX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for about $28.39 or 0.00139136 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTX has a total market cap of $11.71 million and $72,600.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFTX has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

NFTX is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 412,571 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

