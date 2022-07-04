Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,550 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,672,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,419,000 after acquiring an additional 450,124 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nomad Foods by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 92,534 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Nomad Foods by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Mount Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,815,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

NYSE NOMD traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $20.22. 20,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,629. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $822.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.74 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

