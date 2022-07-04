Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Downgraded to “Sell” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NHYDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 84.00 to 82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 94.00 to 86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.60.

OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 21.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.4653 dividend. This is a boost from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

About Norsk Hydro ASA (Get Rating)

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

