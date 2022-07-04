Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the May 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE NAN traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,081. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.
About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
