Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the May 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE NAN traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,081. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.1% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

