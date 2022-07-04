NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 36,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NuZee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of NuZee as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NUZE remained flat at $$1.01 during trading on Monday. 106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,058. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. NuZee has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $7.60.
NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and suppliers in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands. It serves retail and grocery customers, office, and hospitality sectors.
