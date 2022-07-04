NXM One Day Trading Volume Reaches $597.00 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for $37.51 or 0.00184978 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $244.38 million and approximately $597.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NXM Coin Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,789,127 coins and its circulating supply is 6,514,823 coins. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

