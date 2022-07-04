Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $267,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in TransDigm Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group stock traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $541.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,529. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $572.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $616.18. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $500.08 and a 52-week high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small bought 19,398 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.43.

TransDigm Group Profile (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.