Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $267,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in TransDigm Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TransDigm Group stock traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $541.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,529. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $572.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $616.18. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $500.08 and a 52-week high of $686.06.
In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small bought 19,398 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.43.
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
