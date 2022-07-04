Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,493 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LESL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

Shares of LESL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.13. 101,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,038. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $27.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $228.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 48.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

