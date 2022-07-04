Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $5.22 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $2,259,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,026,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,035,063. The stock has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.69 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.04.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

