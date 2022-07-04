Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $6.68 Million Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,427 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of Casella Waste Systems worth $6,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 209.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 42,208 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWST. StockNews.com lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ CWST traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.38. 5,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,933. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 91.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $92.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day moving average of $78.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.77 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.39%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $907,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,647,606.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

