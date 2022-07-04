Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $8.55 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,422 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public makes up 1.0% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HZNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,200. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $78.75 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.30.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,826 shares in the company, valued at $40,244,172.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,320 shares of company stock worth $50,999,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

