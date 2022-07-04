Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 4,279 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PODD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 24.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Insulet by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Insulet by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.67.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PODD stock traded up $8.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.46. 8,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,185. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.59 and its 200 day moving average is $238.87.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

