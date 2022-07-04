Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded down $7.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $477.84. 125,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,422. The company has a market capitalization of $192.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.71 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $583.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

