OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $3.88 on Thursday. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 48.13%. The company had revenue of $3.88 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 7.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 676.3% in the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 132,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 115,736 shares during the period. 5.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

