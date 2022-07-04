Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Short Interest Down 25.8% in June

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,440,000 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 15,410,000 shares. Currently, 23.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ORC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 87,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,874,170. The stock has a market cap of $518.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.43%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 22,621 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $606,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,391,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 352,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

