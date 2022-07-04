Orchid (OXT) One Day Volume Tops $10.62 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000519 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $72.43 million and approximately $10.62 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

