O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,013,433,000 after buying an additional 53,727 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $603,340,000 after buying an additional 99,285 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,885,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,862,000 after buying an additional 233,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $449,778,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $636.08 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $748.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $623.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $660.20.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.04.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

