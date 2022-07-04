Oxygen (OXY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $260,915.00

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. In the last week, Oxygen has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for $0.0687 or 0.00000348 BTC on exchanges. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $260,915.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000095 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 35,175,471 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

