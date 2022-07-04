Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $362,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 182,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Brewster Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 281,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.64. 2,305,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,365,004. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.55 and a 200 day moving average of $71.91. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

