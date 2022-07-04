Pacific Financial Group Inc. Purchases 316 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 0.8% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $5.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $418.85. 157,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,332. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $441.10 and its 200-day moving average is $471.81. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $400.05 and a 12-month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.