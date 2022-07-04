Palladiem LLC Buys Shares of 57,020 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,103,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Palladiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,615 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $598,196,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,767,000 after acquiring an additional 332,568 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.17. 499,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,141,430. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.63. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.