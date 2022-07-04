Pallapay (PALLA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $174,150.00

Pallapay (PALLA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pallapay has a total market cap of $7.76 million and $174,150.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pallapay has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00148702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00083707 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015316 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

