Pangolin Trading 17.1% Lower This Week (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0393 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a total market cap of $4.46 million and $237,850.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00154780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.88 or 0.00860046 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00084247 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015627 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,317,861 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

