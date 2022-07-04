Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PZZA. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.57.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $86.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $74.46 and a 1 year high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 75.29%. The firm had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -254.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 74,752 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 9,772.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 157,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 155,878 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

