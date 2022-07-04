Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Morgan Stanley

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PAYX. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.77.

PAYX stock opened at $116.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.75.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.29%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

