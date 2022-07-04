Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at $813,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.77.

NYSE:PAYC traded up $11.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $291.17. 10,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,696. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

