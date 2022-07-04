PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.9% of Rise Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

PYPL traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.40. 574,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,778,693. The company has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

