PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in PayPal by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,934,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.56 on Monday, hitting $71.40. The company had a trading volume of 574,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,778,693. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

