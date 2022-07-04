Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) PT Raised to C$3.50

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 62.04% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Petrus Resources stock traded up C$0.11 on Monday, reaching C$2.16. 43,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,711. Petrus Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$262.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32.
Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$32.94 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Petrus Resources will post -0.0101322 EPS for the current year.
About Petrus Resources (Get Rating)
Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.
