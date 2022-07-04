Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) PT Raised to C$3.50

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 62.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Petrus Resources stock traded up C$0.11 on Monday, reaching C$2.16. 43,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,711. Petrus Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$262.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$32.94 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Petrus Resources will post -0.0101322 EPS for the current year.

In other Petrus Resources news, Director Kenneth Graham Gray purchased 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 654,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,404,919.23. Also, insider Glen William Gray acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,570,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,464,941.35.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

