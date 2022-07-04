Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACXW) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACXW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:PACXW traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,887. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16. Pioneer Merger has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pioneer Merger stock. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACXW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

