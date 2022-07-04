Piper Sandler Cuts Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $120.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $120.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.69.

Shares of BXP traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.60. 29,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,972. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $87.61 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.52 and its 200-day moving average is $115.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

