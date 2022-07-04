Piper Sandler Cuts Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target to $59.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Hancock Whitney stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.12. 11,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,410. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $39.07 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $311.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $67,642,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after acquiring an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,690,000 after acquiring an additional 266,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,850,000 after acquiring an additional 160,819 shares during the period. Finally, Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $7,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

