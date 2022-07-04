Piper Sandler Lowers Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Price Target to $24.50

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $24.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $21.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,926. Capital Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $307.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $41.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 23.42%. Equities analysts expect that Capital Bancorp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Capital Bancorp (Get Rating)
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.
