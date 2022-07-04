Piper Sandler Lowers Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $120.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Piper Sandler to $120.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FRT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of FRT traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,490. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $92.02 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.80.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, Director David W. Faeder bought 10,565 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

