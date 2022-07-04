Piper Sandler Trims Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Target Price to $25.00

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Piper Sandler to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KRG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Shares of NYSE KRG traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $17.67. 139,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,178. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

