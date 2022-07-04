Piper Sandler Trims Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Target Price to $70.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MMSI. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $54.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average of $60.70. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 65.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $51.31 and a 12-month high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $275.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,398,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $558,652,000 after buying an additional 63,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,940,000 after buying an additional 64,089 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,535,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,690,000 after buying an additional 25,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,270,000 after buying an additional 58,884 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,195,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,514,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

