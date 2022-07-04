Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Short Interest Up 36.8% in June

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 4,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,970,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,414,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth approximately $23,671,000. Data Collective II GP LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,877,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth approximately $11,894,000. Institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.39. 62,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,842. Planet Labs PBC has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

