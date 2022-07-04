Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 16000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$7.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41.

Playfair Mining Company Profile (CVE:PLY)

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel. It holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property consisting of nine mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the Granite Lake Molybdenum located in central Newfoundland, Canada.

Featured Stories

