Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 16000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$7.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41.
Playfair Mining Company Profile (CVE:PLY)
