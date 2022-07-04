Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Earns Overweight Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has a $30.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Plug Power’s FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLUG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.35.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

