Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) Insider Robert Kyprianou Buys 5,804 Shares

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Rating) insider Robert Kyprianou acquired 5,804 shares of Polar Capital Global Financials Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £8,009.52 ($9,826.43).

Shares of PCFT traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 136.40 ($1.67). 226,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,819. The company has a market capitalization of £451.85 million and a PE ratio of 471.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 147.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 162.44. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 132 ($1.62) and a one year high of GBX 185.40 ($2.27).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.17%.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

