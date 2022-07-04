PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of PowerFleet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PowerFleet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.33.

PowerFleet stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, Director Charles Frumberg sold 11,716 shares of PowerFleet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $26,243.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in PowerFleet by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,580,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,745 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PowerFleet by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 760,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PowerFleet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,027 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in PowerFleet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,197,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its stake in PowerFleet by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 785,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

