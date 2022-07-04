PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target Raised to C$23.75

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PREKF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.53.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $16.26.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

