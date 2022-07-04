Private Capital Advisors Inc. Has $19.50 Million Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. CACI International accounts for about 2.8% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of CACI International worth $19,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at $3,387,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 367.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,154,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $803,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,777,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

NYSE CACI traded up $5.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $287.19. 5,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.30. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $238.29 and a 12-month high of $313.52.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

