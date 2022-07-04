Private Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $10.58 Million in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 318,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,576,000. Mplx comprises about 1.5% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPLX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.66. 87,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.88. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.57.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

