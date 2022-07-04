Private Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $13.82 Million in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 173,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,817,000. Newmont makes up approximately 2.0% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 126,528.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $489,639,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Newmont by 10,363.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $90,515,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,982.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,280 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEM traded up $1.50 on Monday, reaching $61.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,473,446. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.45.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

